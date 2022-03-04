FDNY Firefighter From West Islip Dies Of 9-11 Related Illnesses

A New York City firefighter from Long Island who rushed to the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks died from 9-11-related cancer at the age of 61.

Frederick "Freddy" Gallagher, of West Islip, died on Tuesday, March 1, according to the FDNY.

Gallagher, who was diagnosed with cancer two-and-half years ago, served as an FDNY firefighter for 28 years. He started his career with Engine Co. 290 and later joined Brooklyn Ladder Co. 103, which he retired from in May 2012.

He is survived by his parents Frederick W. and Lillian Gallagher, his wife Ellen; and his brothers and sisters, Michael Gallagher, Kerry Walsh, Brian Gallagher, and Jeannine Kirschbaum, along with many nieces and nephews.

Gallagher’s wake will be held at the Frederick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in West Islip from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7 at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in West Islip.

Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

The family suggests donations be made in Gallagher's memory to the FDNY Fire Family Transport Foundation.

The FDNY said 257 members have died of illnesses linked to 9-11.

