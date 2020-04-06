COVID-19: Long Island Man Who Became Hospital Nurse After Working As Security Guard Dies At 63

A Long Island nurse has died from COVID-19 after contracting the disease while caring for patients.

John Abruzzo, 63, of Seaford, had worked as a nurse at Huntington Hospital, part of the Northwell Health system, for 13 years where he worked on the medical-surgical floors, said multiple sources.

"We at Huntington Hospital are devastated by the loss of our colleague John Abruzzo, RN, from COVID-19," the hospital said in a statement. "He was among the brave caregivers dedicated to their patients during this challenging time,"

Chief Nursing Officer Susan Knoepffler also released a statement, saying: "Our team at Huntington Hospital is a family that now mourns the loss of one of its own. But as we grieve, we will also persevere in caring for our patients with the grace and strength that John displayed day in and day out."

Abruzzo joined the hospital in 2003 as a security guard and became a nurse in 2007.

The family plans to hold a memorial service when people are able to gather safely.

