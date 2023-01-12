Wyandanch Store Shut Down After Clerk Sells E-Cigs To Minor, Police Say

A Long Island convenience store was shut down and a clerk was arrested after he allegedly sold e-cigarettes to a minor.

The arrest took place in Wyandanch around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Alex Convenience Store, at 301G Merritt Ave.

In response to community complaints, Suffolk County Police conducted an investigation into the sale of e-cigarettes to minors at the store.

At that time, a clerk at the store, Haseeb Alnthari, sold a vape to a minor, police said.

Police said the town of Babylon issued numerous code violations and shut down the business.

Alnthari, age 25, of Wyandanch, was charged with the sale of a restricted E-cigarette and issued an appearance ticket.

