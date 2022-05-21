Woman Charged With Prostitution After Huntington Massage Parlor Raid

A woman has been charged with prostitution after a raid at a massage parlor on Long Island.

The investigation was conducted at Golden Finger Spa, located in Huntington.

In response to numerous community complaints regarding illegal activities at the spa, located at 183 New York Ave., near Heckscher Park, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation.

Yuan Ying Li, age48, of Flushing, Queens, was charged with two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, and one count of prostitution.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal issued the building several summons and the establishment was closed as a result of the violations, said police.

Li will be released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The detail was conducted by Suffolk County PD Crime Section officers, with assistance from:

Second Squad detectives

Second Precinct Anti-Crime officers

Town of Huntington.

