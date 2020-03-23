Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Video: Trio Wanted For Long Island Gas Station Armed Robbery

Zak Failla
Nassau County Police investigators released a video of suspects who were caught robbing Exxon on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood.
Nassau County Police investigators released a video of suspects who were caught robbing Exxon on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood. Video Credit: Nassau County Police
Nassau County Police investigators released a video and photos of suspects who were caught robbing Exxon on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Know them?

Nassau County Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate three men who were involved in an armed robbery at a gas station in Inwood.

Police said that the three men - who were caught on camera - showed a knife and threatened the use of a gun during a robbery on Sunday, March 8 at the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard.

The trio then proceeded to steal merchandise from the store. In the video released by investigators, the three hooded suspects can be seen rifling through the gas station’s refrigerators and through aisles before walking off with several items in backpacks.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or robbery has been asked to contact Nassau County Police investigators in the Fourth Precinct by calling (516) 573-6400.

