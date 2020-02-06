Two Arrests Made In One Of Long Island's Mainly Peaceful Protests

A mainly peaceful protest that shut down major roadways on Long Island led to at least two people being taken away in handcuffs as the acrimony over the police-related death of George Floyd in Minneapolis grows.

More than 100 protesters flooded the streets in Shirley, marching on Montauk Highway and William Floyd Parkway chanting, holding signs, and at one point jumping on a police vehicle.

The protests reportedly led to the arrests of two unnamed protesters, who were charged with obstructing governmental administration.

Similar protests were also held throughout Long Island, including in Babylon, Garden City, Huntington Station, Mineola, Moriches, and Port Jefferson Station.

“I, like other members of law enforcement and people throughout the country, am horrified by the unnecessary and tragic death of George Floyd caused by officers rom the Minneapolis Police Department,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said. "These officers took an oath to protect and serve and it is an outrage that with the actions of an officer and the inaction of three of his fellow officers, his life was ended.

“It’s unacceptable and we must do better.

Hart continued: “The Suffolk County Police Department has worked tirelessly to strengthen our relationships with our minority communities. Incidents such as this one have the ability to lessen the trust we have gained.

“I want Suffolk County residents to know that I condemn this tragic killing and while I am proud of the professionalism of our members, I continue to hold our officers to the highest standards and expect they treat every person with respect.

"As disheartening as this situation is, we need to remember it is not reflective of all members of law enforcement.”

