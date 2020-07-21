Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Long Island Man Accused Of Faking His Own Death To Avoid Being Sentenced
News

Teen Trio Nabbed For Long Island Motel Robbery, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Bishop Wilkerson Photo Credit: NCPD
Alonzo Loyala Photo Credit: NCPD
Judah Hernandez Photo Credit: NCPD

Three teenagers are facing charges after allegedly robbing two other teens at a Long Island motel, police said.

The three suspects entered a room at the Capri Motor Inn on Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Monday, July 20, police said, demanding cash, clothes, and cellphones, Nassau County Police said.

Police said that the three teens pulled weapons on their 18- and 19-year-old victims, and when one of them attempted to pull a gun away from one of their attackers, he was stabbed by one of the three teens.

The teens then fled in a 2007 Cadilac Escalade.

According to police, at approximately 4:10 a.m. on the night of the armed robbery, police said that the vehicle was located and stopped on Third Avenue in Mineola.

The three suspects - Bishop Wilkerson, 19, of Copiague, Judah Hernandez, 18, of Valley Stream, and Alonzo Loyala, 18, of East Valley Stream were each arrested without incident and their stab victim was transported to a nearby hospital with deep lacerations to his abdomen.

Each of the suspects was charged with:

  • Six counts of first-degree robbery;
  • Two counts of second-degree robbery;
  • Two counts of assault;
  • Three counts of burglary;
  • Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Criminal possession of a firearm;
  • Criminal use of a firearm.

Hernandez was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Following their arrest, all three were scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, July 21 in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.