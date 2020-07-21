Teen Trio Nabbed For Long Island Motel Robbery, Police Say

Three teenagers are facing charges after allegedly robbing two other teens at a Long Island motel, police said.

The three suspects entered a room at the Capri Motor Inn on Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Monday, July 20, police said, demanding cash, clothes, and cellphones, Nassau County Police said.

Police said that the three teens pulled weapons on their 18- and 19-year-old victims, and when one of them attempted to pull a gun away from one of their attackers, he was stabbed by one of the three teens.

The teens then fled in a 2007 Cadilac Escalade.

According to police, at approximately 4:10 a.m. on the night of the armed robbery, police said that the vehicle was located and stopped on Third Avenue in Mineola.

The three suspects - Bishop Wilkerson, 19, of Copiague, Judah Hernandez, 18, of Valley Stream, and Alonzo Loyala, 18, of East Valley Stream were each arrested without incident and their stab victim was transported to a nearby hospital with deep lacerations to his abdomen.

Each of the suspects was charged with:

Six counts of first-degree robbery;

Two counts of second-degree robbery;

Two counts of assault;

Three counts of burglary;

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Criminal use of a firearm.

Hernandez was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Following their arrest, all three were scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, July 21 in Mineola.

