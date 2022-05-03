Teen Arraigned On Rape, Burglary Charges For Violent Assault In Suffolk

A 14-year-old on Long Island has been indicted for allegedly viciously attacking and sexually abusing a woman in front of her daughter during a violent burglary, authorities announced.

On Tuesday, May 3, Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney announced the unsealing of an indictment of a teen who has been charged with alleged rape and burglary offenses.

Specifically, the teen - whose name has not been released - was charged with:

Rape;

Criminal sexual act;

Two counts of assault;

Two counts of burglary;

Sexual abuse;

Strangulation;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the indictment, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, the teen and a second suspect who remains at large broke into a home in Mastic Beach after waiting for a resident to drive away.

While searching the home for items to steal, Tierney said that the two found a locked door, which they kicked open to gain entry.

It is alleged that inside the locked door was a 23-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter.

The indictment states that the teen took the woman’s cellphone and made her open it with the passcode. Then as he and his accomplice rummaged through the room looking for items to steal, he allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled her in front of the child.

Tierney said that the woman was then forced into a hallway, where the sexual assault continued.

According to the indictment, after the sexual assault, the teen then dragged her back into the bedroom and attempted to pull her daughter out of the room. While the woman was struggling to stop him, the teen allegedly took her to a different bedroom and slashed her face and forehead with a switchblade.

The woman was also stabbed in the chest, at which point the two suspects fled the home on foot. She was transported to an area hospital to receive stitches and staples for the injuries to her head and face.

Tierney said that on Thursday, April 21, the teen admitted to taking part in the burglary and assault.

“Aside from the extreme violence of the criminal activity, what makes this case so shocking is the age of the defendant, who is accused of committing such callous and violent crimes,” Tierney said in a statement.

“It is becoming increasingly common to hear cases of violent cases like this involving minors as the perpetrators of such violent acts. Despite this, we will make sure justice is served.

“Those responsible for this horrific attack on the victim and her child will be called to answer to the law and they will be held accountable.”

Tierney said the teen was indicted on Wednesday, April 27, and arraigned in Suffolk County Youth Court on Tuesday, May 3. He was remanded without bail and remains in custody. He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, June 2.

The teen will face between five and 10 years in prison if convicted, according to police.

