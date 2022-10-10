Suffolk County Police To Auction Jewelry, Tools, Electronics

Police on Long Island announced plans to hold a property auction next week.

The Suffolk County Police Department said the auction will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank.

SCPD said the auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will include items such as jewelry, watches, tools, landscaping equipment, electronics, iPhones, and more.

A preview of the jewelry and other items will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, police said.

Participants have to be at least 18 years old to bid, SCPD said.

