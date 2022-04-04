Slippery Seal Found Wandering Along Southampton Roadway

Police rescued a slippery baby harbor seal that ended up in a traffic circle on Long Island.

Southampton Town Police found the seal Sunday, April 3, in a Riverside traffic circle on Woodhull Road near the Budget Host Inn after receiving 911 calls.

When officers arrived the seal was attempting to make its way to the hotel parking lot, but officers were able to surround the seal and safely take the pup into custody, police said.

Once rescued, the pup was taken to the Riverhead Foundation for examination until it can be released back into nearby waters.

