Silver Alert Issued For Missing Suffolk County Woman

A Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help to locate her.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for the missing woman who suffers from Schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention.

Susan Garramone, 39, of Medford, was last seen at her residence on Monday, Sept. 14.

Garramone is 5-foot-5, approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Garramone left her home in a green 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was later located in Brooklyn.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Garramone’s location to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

