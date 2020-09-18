Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Long Island Cases By Towns
News

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Suffolk County Woman

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Susan Garramone
Susan Garramone Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help to locate her.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for the missing woman who suffers from Schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention.

Susan Garramone, 39, of Medford, was last seen at her residence on Monday, Sept. 14. 

Garramone is 5-foot-5, approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Garramone left her home in a green 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was later located in Brooklyn.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Garramone’s location to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.