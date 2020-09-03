Shoreham-Wading River School District Closes Due To COVID-19 Exposure

The Shoreham-Wading River Central School District is closed on Monday, March 9 after it announced a faculty member may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The cancellation was announced in a robocall in which Superintendent Gerard Poole said he was informed the spouse of a staff member was diagnosed COVID-19 positive.

"Students that are on the bus at the high school or the middle school will remain on the buses and those students will be sent back home through the bus company," Poole said.

The district said it will be sending an update with more information during the day Monday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

