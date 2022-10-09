Shooting Outside Shirley Home Of NY Gubernatorial Candidate Under Investigation

A shooting near the home of New York gubernatorial candidate from Long Island is being investigated.

Republican nominee Lee Zeldin, a Suffolk County congressman on Long Island, says two people were shot in the incident outside his home on Sunday, Oct. 9.

"After my daughters heard the gunshots and the screaming, they ran upstairs, locked themselves in the bathroom and immediately called 911," Zeldin said in a statement posted on Twitter. "They acted very swiftly and smartly every step of the way and Diana and I are extremely proud of them.

"The two individuals who were shot were laying down under my front porch and the bushes in front of our porch. My understanding is that they have been transported to area hospitals. I do not know their identities." ...

"Law enforcement is currently at our house. My entire family is at home working with the investigators and providing the security footage from our home cameras."

Police said the investigation of the shooting in the Suffolk County hamlet of Shirley is underway.

This is a developing story.

