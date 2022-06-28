Contact Us
Shelter Island Teen Charged With Attempted Rape Following Assault, Police Say

A Long Island teen has been charged with attempted rape after allegedly attacking a woman and physically assaulting her in an attempt to sexually assault her.

Carlos Geovanny Orozco-Rodriguez, age 19, of Shelter Island, was arrested on Sunday, June 26, after receiving a 911 from the woman.

According to Shelter Island Police, Orozco-Rodriguez forcefully attempted to have sexual intercourse with a female victim and subjected the victim to numerous "assaultive acts" resulting in physical injury. 

Following an investigation, Orozco-Rodriguez was located, arrested, held overnight, and was later arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court. 

He was charged with:

  • Attempted rape
  • Assault
  • Criminal possessions of a controlled substance

Orozco-Rodriguez was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility as he was unable to post the $50,000.00 cash bail or $100,000.00 bond. 

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

