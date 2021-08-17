Shark Sightings Prompt Suffolk County Town To Close Beaches

A Long Island town has temporarily closed some of its beaches to swimming after lifeguards spotted several sharks feeding on schools of fish.

The Town of Southampton said all ocean beaches west of the Shinnecock Canal are closed to swimming until further notice after the sightings on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Swimming Suspended at Western Town Beaches: All Southampton Town ocean beaches west of the Shinnecock Canal will be... Posted by Southampton Town - Government on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Officials said the sharks were seen feeding on schools of bunker fish between 200 and 300 yards off Pike's Beach in Westhampton.

Officials added that other amenities at the town beaches, including parking lots, restrooms and concessions will remain open during this time.

"Police officials and lifeguards say they will continue to monitor shark activity and provide updates as they become available," officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.