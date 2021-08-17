Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Suffolk Daily Voice

Shark Sightings Prompt Suffolk County Town To Close Beaches

Nicole Valinote
Ocean
Ocean Photo Credit: Couleur / Pixabay

A Long Island town has temporarily closed some of its beaches to swimming after lifeguards spotted several sharks feeding on schools of fish.

The Town of Southampton said all ocean beaches west of the Shinnecock Canal are closed to swimming until further notice after the sightings on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Officials said the sharks were seen feeding on schools of bunker fish between 200 and 300 yards off Pike's Beach in Westhampton.

Officials added that other amenities at the town beaches, including parking lots, restrooms and concessions will remain open during this time.

"Police officials and lifeguards say they will continue to monitor shark activity and provide updates as they become available," officials said.

Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

