Road Closures, Delays Expected During Services For EMT From Huntington Station Killed In NYC

Motorists on Long Island are being advised of potential road closures and traffic delays during services that will be held for a New York City Fire Department EMT from Suffolk County who was killed in a stabbing last week.

Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, age 61, of Huntington Station, was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack at about 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, while working at EMS Station 49 in Queens, authorities reported.

The New York City Police Department reported that 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the attack.

"We lost one of our heroes," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "She provided a service in the city for over 24 years. Her assailant has been apprehended and will be held accountable for his actions."

A viewing is scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 3, and Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Commack Abbey Inc. Funeral Home in Commack.

Motorists are urged to find alternate routes, the Suffolk County Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Russo-Elling's funeral service is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, which is located at 720 Northern Boulevard in Brookville.

Her loved ones asked that in lieu of sending flowers, donations be made to the EMS FDNY Help Fund or Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center

