Police Respond To Three 'Medical/Drug' Incidents At High School In Suffolk County

Police are investigating three cases of students needing medical assistance due to drug use in at least two of the cases at a Long Island school.

The incidents began on Friday, Feb. 4, at Riverhead High School when officers responded to the school for a possible overdose.

According to the Riverhead Police, when officers arrived at the school the student was found alert and conscious. The school nurse reported that Narcan was administered to the student, and the student was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

During an interview with the student, he said he used a vape pen from another student in the class, police said.

The second incident took place on Thursday, Feb. 10, when police responded again to a call that a student had passed out and was given Narcan, the department said.

The student was transported to the hospital. During an interview, the teen said he had been ill for the last few weeks and had not utilized any illegal narcotics.

The latest incident took place on Monday, Feb. 14, when a student was reported having a hard time breathing.

The student was treated and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he told officers he had ingested "approximately half" of a THC chocolate given him by "an unidentified person,"

Police say the incidents are unrelated and only two were drug or opioid or fentanyl-related.

School and police officials are strongly urging parents to have a conversation with their children about the dangers of drug use and to seek help if needed, the department said.

There are psychologists, social workers, and school counselors available at the school.

In an email to parents on Monday, Riverhead High School Principal Sean O’Hara said the school would be hosting a virtual assembly on the dangers of alcohol and drugs and will be offering training to administrators and interested staff members.

There is additional information for parents on the resource page on the Riverhead CAP website at riverheadcap.org.

The investigations are still ongoing, anyone with additional information is urged to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 x 312 or the Riverhead Police Department Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.