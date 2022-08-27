Police Release Photo Of Car In Serious Hit-Run Crash On Sunrise Highway In Sayville

Police have released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured one person on a busy Long Island roadway.

The crash happened Thursday, Aug. 25 at about 9:30 p.m. in Sayville.

A 46-year-old Bay Shore man was driving a Dodge pickup truck erratically on Sunrise Highway South Service Road before the vehicle became disabled and caught fire in front of 5686 Sunrise Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

The man then walked onto the express portion of eastbound Sunrise Highway and was struck by a vehicle, west of Broadway Avenue, said police. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The man was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the SCPD Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

