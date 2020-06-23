Podiatrist From Suffolk County Accused Of Forcibly Touching Patient

A Long Island podiatrist has been charged with forcibly touching one of his patients.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 10 at 11:15 a.m. in the village of Muttontown in the town of Oyster, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, Mark Gresser, 62, of Mount Sinai, while acting in his capacity as a podiatrist, forcibly touched a 42-year-old female patient.

The incident occurred at the NY College of Health Professionals located at 6801 West Jericho Turnpike, police said.

After an investigation, Gresser was arrested without incident on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:15 a.m.

Gresser has been charged with two counts of forcible touching. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone who may have been a victim of a similar incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

