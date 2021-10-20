PETA Provides New Tribute To Barney The Bull On Long Island

Gone, but never forgotten.

The animal formerly known as Barney, the elusive bull who spent months on the run across Long Island after escaping from a slaughterhouse is now the face of a new ad campaign for PETA celebrating a meat-free lifestyle.

The bull - who has settled into a new permanent home at a New Jersey animal sanctuary and is now known as Hannibal - has become the face of a new campaign for PETA and the Long Island Orchestrating for Nature (LION) touting veganism.

To celebrate the bull’s escape and safe rescue, a massive billboard has been placed at the intersection of Montauk Highway and South Country Road in Brookhaven that reads: “I’m ME Not MEAT Help Others Escape the Slaughterhouse. Go Vegan.”

PETA is also using the bull to promote its “Three-Week Vegan Challenge For Animals” that encourages a meatless lifestyle.

“Animals are unique individuals with their own wants and needs,” they stated. “The notion that humans are entitled to exploit their bodies is rooted in speciesism, the misguided belief that one species is more important than another.

“When we see all animals as deserving of respect, we understand that we must change our personal choices in order to stop contributing to their suffering.”

