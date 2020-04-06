Painted Yellow Crosses Not Related To Long Island Protests, Police Say

Yellow crosses painted on items throughout Long Island are not being used to identify locations where bricks should be left to commit criminal acts amid protests, police say.

The crosses painted on utility poles and other items along with the words "Jesus Christ Is God" have been popping up for more than a month in Nassau County, Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder said.

Ryder said residents have been calling the police department with concerns over the crosses after social media posts suggested they were markers for those who may be involved in violence.

The message being communicated via numerous social media platforms is that these crosses are being used to identify locations where bricks and other items should be left to commit acts of criminal mischief during protests, the department said.

"Current investigations have found that the yellow crosses and the words “Jesus Christ Is God” have been observed for over a month and have nothing to do with the current protests occurring throughout Nassau County and the Country," Ryder said.

The department is asking residents to share the message that the crosses have nothing to do with protests.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.