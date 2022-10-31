Officials Announce Significant Progress On $71.4M Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project

State officials gave an update on a $71.4 million highway reconstruction project on Long Island.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday, Oct. 31, that significant progress has been made on the State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven.

Hochul said the project is nearly a third of the way complete.

The state has invested more than $200 million in the corridor to create travel lanes, traffic signals, and crosswalks, along with other enhancements.

"We are taking bold steps toward transforming our infrastructure by reimagining what a modern transportation system means for Long Island," Hochul said. "Our investments along the State Route 347 corridor will make commuting safer and more efficient for Long Islanders and visitors alike, and my administration will continue to invest in and accelerate future projects along this corridor to better meet the needs of drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians."

The current project, which includes wider roadways and raised planted medians, is expected to be finished by the end of 2024, officials said.

