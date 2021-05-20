North Shore University Hospital Unveils $325M Surgical Pavilion

After more than a decade of planning, North Shore University Hospital unveiled its new $325 million surgical pavilion.

On Thursday, May 20, 13 months into construction, officials held a steel beam topping off ceremony at the Petrocelli Advanced Surgical Pavilion at the hospital, signaling Northwell Health’s “ongoing commitment to deliver quality, state-of-the-art care to the region.

Local officials were on hand on Thursday morning to sign the beam and watch as it was hoisted in place atop the seven-story 280,000-square-foot building.

“The Petrocelli Advanced Surgical Pavilion represents the future of health care for Long

Island and Queens residents,” Northwell Health CEO and President Michael Dowling said. “This impressive facility is the realization of a lot of planning and work that goes back more than a decade. It will serve to magnify all of the great things already happening at North Shore University Hospital.”

Once completed, the surgical pavilion will include 18 operating rooms, including three hybrid suites, 44 intensive care units, a lobby at the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital, and two levels of parking under the building.

The ground on the project was broken in April last year and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

“We appreciate the overwhelming support of the community to make this necessary

infrastructure project possible,” Jon Sendach, executive director of NSUH stated. “This is an important milestone as we move forward with its construction. Once the Petrocelli Pavilion is complete, it will help pave the way to the exciting future of medicine.”

The Petrocelli Surgical Pavilion was made possible through a donation by Kings Point residents Attilio and Beverly Petrocelli, who helped make the project possible.

“We are incredibly grateful to Attilio and Beverly for their generosity,” Brian Lally,

Northwell’s senior vice president and chief development officer said. “Philanthropy is critical to Northwell Health, and helps us to take better care of more people. The Petrocellis’ support of this project will help us elevate the quality of care we deliver to all of those who come to North Shore University Hospital for complex surgical procedures and will greatly enhance the patient and healing experience.”

