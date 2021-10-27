Missing Suffolk County Man Found Safe, Police Report

Update:

The Suffolk County Police Department said that 75-year-old Narisco Rodriguez, of Copiague, was located unharmed.

Rodriguez was reported missing by his family members on Monday, Oct. 25.

Previous report:

Police have issued a silver alert for a Long Island man who was reported missing by his family.

Narciso Rodriguez, age 75, of Copiague, was last seen leaving 302 Copiague Place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

His family members reported him missing at about 9 p.m. on Monday, SCPD said.

Rodriguez is described as being Hispanic, 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and a gray mustache, authorities said.

He was last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt and black jeans.

Police said Rodriguez has dementia and diabetes.

He does not have a cell phone or a vehicle, and he regularly travels around the area on foot.

Police said Rodriguez also goes by the nickname "Ciso."

Anyone with information about Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 631-854-8152 or call 911.

