News

Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Daily Voice
Elisa Rivera
Elisa Rivera Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Update:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found.

Elisa Rivera had last been seen leaving her Hempstead home on Monday, April 27 at around 7 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

On Wednesday morning, May 6, police announced she has been located.

Original report:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Elisa Rivera was last seen leaving her Hempstead home on Monday, April 27 at around 7 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

She is 5-foot-2, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and long wavy black hair. Her clothing description and probable destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

