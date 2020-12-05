Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Update:

A 14-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found.

Karen Cartagena had last been seen leaving her East Meadow residence on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.

On Thursday, Dec. 4, police announced she has been located.

Original report:

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Karen Cartagena was last seen leaving her East Meadow residence on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.

Her clothing description and destination are unknown.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile should contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

