Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Update:

A 14-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found.

Donna Michael had last been seen at her Massapequa residence on Monday, Sept. 28, at 10:30 p.m. Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police on Tuesday morning, Sept. 29.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, police announced she's been located.

Original report:

A 14-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Donna Michael was last seen at her Massapequa residence on Monday, Sept. 28, at 10:30 p.m. Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police on Tuesday morning, Sept. 29.

She is described as being 5-feet tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt and white sneakers.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile should contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.