Mastic Contractor Accused Of Scamming Customers Out Of $20K

A Long Island contractor has been accused of scamming customers out of more than $20,000 over the past six months, according to authorities.

Steven Vitagliano, age 37, owner of Mastic-based company Line Up Fence, made verbal and written agreements to install fencing on several residential properties within the confines of the Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct over the past six months, the department said.

Vitagliano would accept payment in the form of cash or checks and failed to do the contracted work before he stopped communicating with the customers, according to Suffolk County Police.

Following an investigation by SCPD Seventh Squad detectives, 10 victims have been identified as having paid Vitagliano a combined $20,000 over the past six months without receiving a new fence, police said.

Vitagliano was arrested at the Seventh Precinct, located in Shirley, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Vitagliano, of Mastic, has been charged with first-degree scheming to defraud, police said.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone who has additional information, or who believes they may have been a victim, is asked to call Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

