Man Wanted For Ducking $700,000 In Child Support In Suffolk County, Police Say

Recognize him?

An alert was issued by law enforcement agencies on Long Island for a man who has been wanted for years on multiple charges.

Michael Simone is wanted by the Suffolk County Family Court on an arrest warrant for allegedly owing more than $700,000 in child support. He is also wanted out of the First District Court in Suffolk County for failing to respond to a petit larceny arrest.

Warrants were issued for Simone on March 25, 2021, and September 21, 2016.

Simone was described by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office as being approximately 6-foot weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He is known to frequent the Holbrook and Ronkonkoma area.

Anyone with information regarding Simone’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad by calling (631) 853-5697 or emailing SCSOINVESTIGATIVESERVICES@suffolkcountyny.gov.

