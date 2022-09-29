Man Killed, 4 Injured In Three-Vehicle Holbrook Crash, Police Say

A 69-year-old Long Island man was killed during a three-vehicle crash.

It happened in Holbrook around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Lincoln Avenue.

According to Suffolk County Police, Steven Russell, of Brentwood, was driving a 2021 Ford Bronco northbound on Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle was struck by a 2015 Ford F550 that was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway.

The F550 then struck a 2005 Chevrolet van that was stopped at the intersection, police said.

Russell was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the F550, Marco Pineda, age 37, of Brentwood, and his three male passengers were transported to Long Island Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.d

The driver of the Chevrolet, Carl Pozzini, age 63, of West Islip, was not injured.

The Bronco was impounded for a safety check. Motor Carrier Safety Section officers performed safety checks on the F550 and Chevrolet at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

