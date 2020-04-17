Man Bisected Victim’s Liver In Fatal Stabbing Outside Long Island Deli, District Attorney Says

A man accused of allegedly killing a victim in front of a Long Island deli by stabbing him with a sword-like knife, bisecting his liver, has been arraigned for murder.

Westley Witts, 30, homeless, was charged with second-degree murder, and criminal possession of a weapon, on Friday, April 17, for the incident which took place in Hempstead in March, said Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

“The defendant, while wielding a large sword-like serrated knife, allegedly stabbed a stranger to death in the middle of a Hempstead street,” Singas said. “This was a completely senseless act of violence, and thanks to numerous 911 callers and quick police action, this defendant was apprehended quickly and will be held responsible for his actions.”

According to police, Witts allegedly got into a physical fight with the victim, identified as Juan Jesus Solano Alfonso, 39, of Uniondale, in front of a deli on North Franklin Street in Hempstead around 4:54 p.m., on March 7.

The fight moved across the street to a municipal parking lot where Witts allegedly stabbed Alfonso one time with a large serrated knife, bisecting his liver, the DA's Office said.

Witts ran toward Main Street in Hempstead and was caught shortly afterward in a laundromat by members of the Hempstead Police department.

Alfonso was transported to NYU Winthrop Hospital and died a short time later.

Following his arraignment, Witts was remanded to jail and is due back in court on June 4.

If convicted of the top count, he faces a potential maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

