Long Island School Evacuated After Threatening Message Found

Zak Failla
John Lewis Childs Elementary School
John Lewis Childs Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A disconcerting note found in an elementary school bathroom on Long Island led to a temporary evacuation of the building.

On Monday, Dec. 13, in Nassau County, police were called to investigate a threatening note that was found by a John Lewis Childs School student in the Floral Park-Bellerose School District.

As a precaution, the school was temporarily evacuated, but the threat was ultimately deemed to be not credible. Officials have not disclosed the nature of the threat or the note.

No additional information was provided by the district or police.

