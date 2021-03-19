Long Island Middle School Teacher Being Investigated After Allegations Of Sexual Assault

A Long Island middle school teacher has been removed from the classroom after allegations of sexual abuse among students arose.

The man, who teaches science at Mineola Middle School, was removed by the district as soon as the allegations came to light, said Superintendent Michael Nagler.

Nagler went on to say that full investigation is being conducted and that student safety was of the utmost importance.

"While we, unfortunately, cannot offer more details due to privacy constraints, we can share that the teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and a full investigation is being conducted," he said.

Some of the alleged victims of the teacher have circulated a Change.org petition that has garnered thousands of signatures in an effort to have the teacher removed.

On the petition, students say the teacher had a lunch program called “bonbon” where he gathered groups of kids throughout the majority of his teaching years and offered to buy them food in return the students sitting on him while he laid on a bed of nails.

" We had all thought the bed of nails were really cool so we had never thought anything of it," one student said.

Girls and boys were asked to sit on his stomach, legs, waist, and even on his face to see if they could “pin him down” and if they were able to he would buy them food which of course happened every time.

The teacher's name is not being pulled because he has not been charged with any crimes as of this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.