Long Island Man Who Worked As Security Guard Charged With Strangling Wife To Death

A Long Island man has been charged in the alleged murder of his wife earlier this year in Merrick.

John Gerges, of Merrick, was arraigned on Wednesday, April 22, with felony second-degree murder and violent felony strangulation, for the murder of his wife on Saturday, Feb. 22, said Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

According to Singas, Gerges allegedly strangled his wife, 58-year-old Marvat Gerges, during the early morning hours inside their Merrick home following a 3 a.m. verbal altercation over the bathroom sink.

Marvat Gerges, who was homebound by severe arthritis, was found in the guest bedroom laying on a bed with marks around her neck by the couple’s adult son at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, when he returned home from work as a security guard in Queens, the DA's Office said.

The son called 911 immediately and Marvat was later pronounced dead at the home.

Gerges was not home at the time his son found the body and did not return to the home until the following morning when he was questioned and later arrested by Nassau County Police Department detectives.

“These allegations represent the tragedy of family violence and my heart goes out to Mrs. Gerges’ son and other family members as they continue to mourn the loss of Marvat," Singas said.

Gerges was remanded to jail and is due back in court on Tuesday, June 9.

If convicted of the top count, he faces a potential maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

