Long Island Man Sentenced For Near-Fatal Long Island Crash

A Long Island man will spend nearly two decades behind bars after being sentenced for a near-fatal crash on the Wantagh State Parkway that left his passenger as a quadriplegic, the District Attorney announced.

Nassau County resident Anthony Chiantella, of Bayville, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the 2019 crash when he drove drunk, under the influence of cocaine, and crashed at more than 130 mph on the parkway, ejecting both he and his 24-year-old passenger Nicholas Mustakas.

In addition to his prison term, Chiantella was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

Specifically, Chiantella was convicted by a jury of:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Vehicular assault;

Two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol;

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and a drug.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said that at approximately 4:41 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, Chiantella was driving Mustakas’ 2007 Honda Accord at more than 130 miles per hour northbound on the Wantagh State Parkway when he lost control of the vehicle near Exit W6 and crashed, ejecting both men.

Both Chiantella and Mustakas were transported to Nassau University Medical Center following the crash, Singas said.

Mustakas went through numerous surgeries, prolonged hospitalization, and physical therapy, but remains a quadriplegic and requires around-the-clock care. He is unlikely to walk again.

“Anthony Chiantella is the epitome of a depraved driver, broadcasting himself driving 130 mph while drinking and high on cocaine, resulting in a crash that paralyzed his passenger and threatened the lives of everyone in his path,” Singas said following his conviction.

“He was recorded saying he knows that people die in crashes – it is just luck that he did not take the lives of innocent drivers on the road with him. We respect the jury’s verdict finding him guilty on all counts.”

