Long Island Man Sentenced For Murdering 30-Year-Old In Broad Daylight

A Long Island man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for his role in fatally shooting a 30-year-old man in broad daylight in 2018.

South Floral Park resident Brian Marshall-Gibson, 25, has been sentenced to a term of between 20 years to life in prison, followed by five years’ post-release supervision for his role in a daylight murder in Hempstead in October two years ago.

Specifically, Marshall-Gibson pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said that at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2018, Marshall-Gibson’s victim, Demetrius Winfield, was with a friend, a local cab driver on break, in front of a home on Wellesley Street.

At that point, Winfield and his friend were approached by Marshall-Gibson and co-conspirator Jamik Cannon, shooting both of them repeatedly.

Winfield was shot in the face, chest, and groin. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Winthrop Hospital, Singas said. The second man was shot in the leg and is recovering.

Singas noted that Cannon and Winfield knew each other, and had gotten into a disagreement days earlier at a Nassau County gas station. Both Cannon and Marshall-Gibson were arrested by investigators from the Nassau County Police Department on Dec. 11, 2018.

The case against Cannon is pending.

“A young man is dead because of a senseless act of gun violence to settle a score,” Singas said. “We hope this sentence helps the family and friends of Demetrius Winfield in the grieving process as they continue to mourn his tragic loss.”

