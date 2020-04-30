Long Island Man Admits To Murder, Attempted Murder Charges

A Long Island man faces life in prison after admitting to fatally shooting a man and attempting to murder a second person during a midday incident in 2018.

South Floral Park resident Brian Marshall-Gibson, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon after an incident in Hempstead two years ago, District Attorney Madeline Singas announced.

Singas said that at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2018, Marshall-Gibson’s victim, Demetrius Winfield, was with a friend, a local cab driver on break, in front of a home on Wellesley Street.

At that point, Winfield and his friend were approached by Marshall-Gibson and co-conspirator Jamik Cannon, shooting both of them repeatedly.

Winfield was shot in the face, chest, and groin. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Winthrop Hospital, Singas said. The second man was shot in the leg and is recovering.

Singas noted that Cannon and Winfield knew each other, and had gotten into a disagreement days earlier at a Nassau County gas station. Both Cannon and Marshall-Gibson were arrested by investigators from the Nassau County Police Department on Dec. 11, 2018.

The case against Cannon is pending. When he is sentenced, Marshall-Gibson is expected to receive a term of 22 years to life in prison.

“The two male victims were talking outside a house on Wellesley Street just before 11 a.m. when the defendants ambushed them, leaving one man dead and another shot in the leg,” Singas said. “This senseless act of violence – allegedly to settle a fight that occurred a few days earlier at a gas station – happened in close proximity to a school and in a residential neighborhood.

"We hope this plea helps the family and friends of Demetrius Winfield in the grieving process as they continue to mourn his tragic loss.”

