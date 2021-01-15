Long Island Home Health Attendant Accused Of Masturbating In Front Of Naked 6-Year-Old

A Long Island man was arraigned on grand jury indictment charges for allegedly masturbating in front of a 6-year old nonverbal child while working as the child’s caretaker.

Thomas Tana, age 60, of Commack, was employed by a family in Westbury to serve as a caretaker and tutor for a 6-year old child who is nonverbal, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 24, Tana was working with the child when the father of the child walked into the victim’s room. The father allegedly saw his son standing fully nude while Tana was allegedly masturbating in front of his child, according to Singas, adding that Tana was allegedly on his knees with his penis exposed.

The father told Tana to leave and called 911, said Singas. Tana had fled the house by the time police arrived. The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Tana was employed by the family for approximately three weeks.

Tana was arraigned today before Judge Fran Ricigliano on charges of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree (a Class E felony) and endangering the welfare of a child (a Class A misdemeanor).

Tana was released with electronic monitoring and is due back in court on Thursday, Feb. 4. If convicted of the top count, he faces a maximum of 1-1/3 years to four years.

“The defendant was trusted with taking care of a vulnerable six-year old and allegedly fondled himself in front of the naked child before the victim’s father walked in,” Singas said. “The allegations in this case are truly despicable and we will prosecute them vigorously.”

Tana was arrested by members of the Nassau County Police Department later that day at his Commack home.

If you have information about Tana or evidence that he has victimized others, please contact the NCDA at 516-571-2165.

