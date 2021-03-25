Long Island Headmaster Resigns After Being Accused Of Making Student Kneel

A White headmaster at a Long Island Catholic school has resigned as he faced allegations of forcing an 11-year-old Black student to take a knee while apologizing to him.

St. Martin de Porres Marianist School in Uniondale announced on Wednesday, March 24 that it has accepted the resignation of Headmaster John Holian, who had been on administrative leave following the accusation.

“The leadership of St. Martin de Porres Marianist School continues to review the incident in question to ensure that it is never repeated again in any form,” the school posted on its website.

“It is important to assure students, parents, and faculty that this incident does not reflect our long, established value of respect for the individual or the established protocols regarding student-related issues.”

It is alleged that a sixth-grade boy was taken to Holian’s office following an incident in late February when his English teacher tore up a worksheet he was working on.

The incident came about after the student had finished reading work that was assigned, which he finished, and moved on to a different assignment.

The student's mother, Trisha Paul said that she felt as if her son was instructed to kneel because he was Black.

Holian reportedly said that he did not feel an apology would be sincere unless the student knelt, calling it “the African way” to apologize, something he learned from a Nigerian father in the past.

“Once he started mentioning this African family, that's when it just clicked," Paul, who is Haitian American, told the Daily News. "Like, this is not normal procedure. I felt there was no relevance at all. Is he generalizing that everyone who is Black is African? That's when I realized something is not right with this situation."

The school said that Shawn Lisa Torres, a licensed clinical social worker and certified school administrator, will serve as the interim school principal, replacing Holian.

“(Torres) is an outstanding educator to lead St. Martin’s going forward,” the school said. “Mrs. Torres has a long relationship with Marianist education through her sons’ attendance at St. Martin’s.

