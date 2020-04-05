Long Island COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 3,000: Latest Rundown Of Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths

More than 3,000 Long Islanders have now died from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the outbreak enters its third month in New York.

In Nassau, 103,622 residents have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 36,965, according to the state Department of Health. In Suffolk, 100,389 people have now been tested, resulting in 35,077 positive COVID-19 tests.

Since the outbreak began in early March, 1,792 Nassau residents have died, while 1,273 Suffolk residents have died. The total number for the Island is 3,065.

In Nassau, Hempstead still had the highest volume of cases (1,915), followed by Freeport (1,375), Elmont (1,134), Valley Stream (1,022), Uniondale (1,011), Levittown (894), Hicksville (870), East Meadow (795), Glen Cove (739), Franklin Square (691), Long Beach (661), Baldwin (599), Woodmere (545), Roosevelt (536), and North Valley Stream (526).

In Suffolk, Islip has become the first town to approach 11,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 10,838, ahead of Brookhaven (8,117), Babylon (6,065), Huntington (4,494), and Smithtown (2,123). More than 150 cases were also reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, and East Hampton.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 318,953 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,415 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations are all down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.