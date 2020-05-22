Long Island Couple Abandoned 6-Year-Old Girl For Crying Too Much, DA Says

A Long Island couple is facing charges after allegedly abandoning a 6-year-old girl this week, in part because she reportedly cried too much, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Patchogue residents Patrice Chambers, 29, and her boyfriend, Mark Pamphile, 28, allegedly left the girl by herself on 140th Avenue in Queens in Queens, reportedly near the home of her biological father, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced.

On Monday, May 18, it is alleged that Chambers was driving with Pamphile in Queens when she stopped the car on 140th Avenue near the intersection of Springfield Boulevard and ordered the 6-year-old out of the vehicle.

According to reports, the child’s belongings had been placed in plastic bags and were thrown out of the car while they left the 6-year-old at the intersection. The girl was later found wandering the streets alone with the bags and the authorities were notified.

Katz said that surveillance cameras near the scene where the girl was dropped off captured the incident and footage shows the girl getting out of the vehicle and the bags containing her clothing and other belongings being tossed out a window before the car drives off.

The girl can be seen “running in the street picking up her clothes,” Katz said.

“Thankfully, a Good Samaritan found the youngster and took her to two school safety agents,” she said in a statement this week, noting the girl was placed with Child Protective Services.

Katz said that before the incident Pamphile “left voicemail messages on the victim’s dad’s phone threatening to abandon the girl if he didn’t pay the defendant.”

"This mother is alleged to have abandoned her terrified youngster on a street corner with her clothes in a plastic bag and no regard for the child's safety or well-being,” Katz said. “The defendant s boyfriend allegedly participated in the crime and had complained about her crying like a little (expletive).”

Both Chambers and Pamphile were arraigned in Queens Criminal Court and charged with abandonment of a child, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child. The two were released and scheduled to appear back in court at a later date. If convicted, they face up to four years in prison.

