Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
News

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Admits To Fleeing Scene Of Long Island DWI Crash, Will Spend Time In Jail

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Dina Lohan
Dina Lohan Photo Credit: Nick Stepowy via Wikimedia Commons

Actress Lindsay Lohan’s mother Dina Lohan has admitted to driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash on Long Island.

The elder Lohan, age 59, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 28 to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident without reporting it in connection to the incident in January 2020 outside an Outback Statehouse on Jan. 11, 2020, at the Merrick Mall in Nassau County.

In May, Lohan was indicted on charges in Nassau County.

When she was arrested, it is alleged that Lohan was found in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes-Benz with the engine on with the smell of alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes, and her speech was slurred. She also allegedly "fell on her face" while attempting to exit her vehicle.

As part of her guilty plea, Lohan will spend 18 days in jail, followed by five years of probation. She will also be required to participate in a victim impact panel and take part in an alcohol program, while her license was revoked for 18 months.

Lohan also has a prior DWI on Long Island in 2013. In that case, a judge fined her $2,600, suspended her driver’s license, and ordered her to do 100 hours of community service.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.