LI Expressway, Route 27 Detours Scheduled For Bridge Cleaning In Suffolk County

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming overnight detours on a pair of Long Island roadways during a bridge cleaning project.

The work is scheduled in Suffolk County on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) in the Town of Babylon and the Long Island Expressway (I-495) in the Town of Brookhaven.

The DOT says traffic will be detoured onto the Service Road between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the following dates at these locations, weather permitting:

Monday, June 27 – Eastbound Sunrise Highway at Exit 38 (Little East Neck Road);

Tuesday, June 28 – Westbound Sunrise Highway at Exit 38 (Little East Neck Road);

Wednesday, June 29 – Eastbound Sunrise Highway at Exit 40 (Route 231/Deer Park Avenue);

Thursday, June 30 – Westbound LIE at Exit 60 (Ronkonkoma Avenue).

The DOT says motorists are urged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones.

"Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone," the DOT noted> "Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license."

