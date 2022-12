State officials announced upcoming lane closures on a stretch of the Long Island Expressway.

The westbound HOV and left lanes of the LIE will be closed in Islip at Exit 53 (Sagtikos State Parkway) on Tuesday, Dec. 20, between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The lanes are set to close to facilitate bridge maintenance operations, officials said.

