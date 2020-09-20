Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Know Him Or This SUV? Man Wanted For Stealing Surfboard In Montauk

Christina Coulter
A still image from surveillance footage of the suspect Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Surveillance footage of the suspect's vehicle, with no license plates and the stolen surfboard peeking out of the sunroof. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Suffolk County Police are looking to the public for help identifying a man who managed to steal an 8-foot-long surfboard, valued at $299, from a sports outlet in Montauk.

The Darkhorse surfboard was stolen from Plaza Sports on 716 Montauk Highway on Sunday, Sept. 6 at approximately 9 a.m. 

He then fled the scene in a black or darkly-colored range rover with no license plates and the stolen blue surfboard peeking out of the vehicle's sunroof.

A cash reward for the thief's identity is being offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information pertaining to the surfboard thief can submit an anonymous tip with Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using their mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online.

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

