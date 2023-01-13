Know Him? Man Wanted For Burglarizing Hauppauge Storage Building

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who burglarized a Long Island business two times last year.

The man broke into the Simply Self Storage in Suffolk County, located at 745 Old Willets Path, in Hauppauge in September 2022, and stole various personal items, said the Suffolk County Police.

To help, the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS (8477) or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls and emails will be kept confidential.

