Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: State Trooper Suffers Opioid Exposure After Overdose Crash On Wantagh State Parkway, Police Say
News

Know Him? Man Wanted For Burglarizing Hauppauge Storage Building

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know him? Suffolk County Police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying the man pictured.
Know him? Suffolk County Police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying the man pictured. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who burglarized a Long Island business two times last year.

The man broke into the Simply Self Storage in Suffolk County, located at 745 Old Willets Path, in Hauppauge in September 2022, and stole various personal items, said the Suffolk County Police.

To help, the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS (8477) or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls and emails will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.