ID Released For Man Killed After Small Plane Crashes In East Hampton

Police have identified a man killed after a small plane crash on Long Island.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 in East Hampton off Springy Banks Road, on the water's edge of Three Mile Harbor.

Responding officers located the small single-engine plane with one single operator/occupant found dead, Town of East Hampton Police said.

He's now been identified as Suffolk County resident Kent I. Feuerring, age 57, of the village of Sagaponack in the town of Southampton.

Witnesses of the accident reported seeing what appeared to be a wing that broke off the fuselage before the aircraft spiraled downward into the water, East Hampton Police said.

A joint investigation between the FAA, NTSB, and East Hampton Town Police Department into the cause of the crash is continuing.

The plane was a single-engine Seamax M-22, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call East Hampton PD detectives at 631-537-7575.

