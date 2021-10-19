ID Released For Man Killed After Being Struck By Jeep On Long Island Roadway

The identity has been released of a man who was killed in a crash on a Long Island roadway.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 in Old Brookville.

A 36-year-old man was operating a 2014 Jeep southbound on Glen Cove Road when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, Nassau County Police said.

The victim, a 58-year-old man now identified as Todd Tischier, of Glen Cove., suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The driver remained at the scene and a vehicle brake and safety check were conducted.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

