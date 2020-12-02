Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ID Released For 21-Year-Old Killed In Shooting At Long Island Park

Joe Lombardi
Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Stevens Street in Freeport.
Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Stevens Street in Freeport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a man killed in a shooting at a Long Island park.

The incident happened in Freeport at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Stevens Street on Saturday, Nov. 28 at around 4:30 p.m.

Upon police arrival, officers observed two men, 21 and 19 years of age, who were the victims of gunshot wounds. 

The 21-year-old, now identified as Taffarie Haughton, of Freeport, was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a staff physician. 

The 19-year-old, who has not been identified, was also taken to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

