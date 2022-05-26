Huntington Man Sentenced For Bludgeoning Girlfriend To Death, DA Says

A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after beating his girlfriend to death and leaving her body in a boarding house, authorities announced.

Huntington resident Christopher Jackson, age 46, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after admitting to bludgeoning his girlfriend to death with a piece of furniture and leaving her lifeless body in a Village of Hunting boarding house before turning himself in to police investigators a week later.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said that Jackson pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March.

According to prosecutors, and statements made by Jackson, on Jan. 18, 2021, police were called to the Suffolk Hotel on Elm Street in Huntington in regards to an odor coming from one of the boarding rooms inside the building.

Upon arrival, Tierney said that officers found the body of Jackson’s former girlfriend, Mareasa Westcott.

Jackson turned himself in at the Suffolk County Police Department on Jan. 25, 2021, and during his interview, Tierney said he admitted to striking her at least two times with a piece of wood from their bed frame while she was laying down.

“We are satisfied that this lengthy sentence will keep this violent offender off the streets,” Tierney said. “This was a violent and brutal act and now (Jackson) is going to be held accountable for his indefensible actions.

In addition to his prison term, Jackson was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

